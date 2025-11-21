Dashcam captures tractor-trailer crashing into I-295 work crew: 'Motorist has got to want to change'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Four people went to the hospital Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer crashed into a work crew repairing potholes on Interstate 295 in Henrico County.

Dashcam video from another driver captured the big rig driving into the crew working on I-295 south near the exit (28A) for Interstate 64 east just before 8:30 p.m.

Four people were injured, including the tractor-trailer driver, who has been charged with reckless driving. All four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Then, less than two days later, another work zone crash happened on I-95 near Parham Road.

The crashes highlight the dangers highway workers face every day, according to Jim Worley, a retired Virginia State Trooper who now works as a work zone contractor.

"It brought back all the days I'm out there doing this," Worley said.

Worley spent 28 years working the interstates as a Virginia State Trooper. The video reminded him of the dangers of working on the highway and how quickly disaster can strike.

"They take their life in hand every day when they come to work and they step out there in that highway," Worley said.

After he retired from the force and went into the private sector, Worley experienced the loss of a coworker performing interstate maintenance.

"Unfortunately, in 2017, in February that year, I lost one of my friends and co-workers, Dustin Ward, down on Interstate 95 in Prince George..., doing a mobile operation on a Saturday repairing potholes," Worley said.

Sara Shepherd, a VDOT spokesperson, said highway workers face constant danger.

"They work very dangerous jobs, all different times of the day, day time, night time, and it's very important drivers are paying attention," Shepherd said.

Even with laws on the books to make drivers move over, Worley said change must come from drivers themselves.

"The motorist has got to want to change," Worley said. "We can't change them, they got to change themselves."

Worley said he wants to see that change b,ut often does not.

"Just now, coming here, northbound. There's a right shoulder closed," he said. "Prior to that, there was a VDOT motorist assist truck helping people — and nobody's moving over."

