Arrest made after man killed at GRTC bus transfer station

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed at a GRTC transfer station near the John Marshall Courthouse in Richmond on Wednesday night, with police seeking information about the suspect.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have made an arrest two days after a man was fatally shot at the GRTC bus transfer station in Downtown Richmond.

Richmond man Darryl Fulton, 54, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 23 and charged with second degree murder, according to Richmond Police.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of North 8th Street, just steps away from the John Marshall Courthouse, just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 22.

Officers found Sidiki Fofana of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

