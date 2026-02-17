Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dana Carlson makes unexpected move with her Richmond-based Nostalgia Tattoo

Nostalgia Tattoo owner Dana Carlson
Richmond BizSense
Nostalgia Tattoo owner Dana Carlson
Nostalgia Tattoo owner Dana Carlson
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a short-lived stay up the street, a Brookland Park tattoo shop has just upsized its studio. Nostalgia Tattoo recently relocated to a larger space at 214 W. Brookland Park Blvd. The move into the 1,200-square-foot storefront was an unexpected pivot for the business, said owner Dana Carlson. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone