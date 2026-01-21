Man sentenced to life with additional 23 years in deadly 2024 Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man who shot and killed another man in Hopewell in August 2024 was sentenced to prison time on Tuesday.

Dallas Sydnor was found guilty of first degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after Conell Gholson was shot and killed on Aug. 18, 2024.

Sydnor was given a life sentence with an additional 23 years in Hopewell Circuit Court.

"Justice has been served. I want to commend the detectives and officers of the Hopewell Police Department for their thorough work on the Sydnor case. Their dedication, along with the support of our citizens and the Commonwealth Attorney, resulted in a life sentence that makes our city safer today. Thank you for your service and your diligence," Hopewell Police Chief Gregory Taylor said.

