Man with multiple gunshot wounds killed in Hopewell shooting, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A 44-year-old man has died after being shot in Hopewell Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Davisville Court at 7:55 p.m. for a report of a man who had just been shot, Lt. Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said.

When police arrived, they found Conell Gholson, of Hopewell, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, Allen said.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

"The investigation into this matter is ongoing," Allen said. Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident."

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

