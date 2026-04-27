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Police identify man accused of shooting his adult son, attacking son's mother in Chesterfield

A Chesterfield son is in critical condition after protecting his mother from an armed attack by his father. The suspect is in police custody.
Hero son critically injured protecting his mother: 'Domestic violence is real'
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RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man accused of attacking his adult son and son's mother in a domestic shooting on Friday night in Chesterfield County.

Michael D. White, 44, is charged with domestic assault, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Officers were called to Dalebrook Drive around 10 p.m. Friday for a report that someone was shot. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

The man's mother, who spoke to CBS 6 on the condition of anonymity over the weekend, suffered a bullet graze to her hand while trying to block the gunfire. She said her son's father unexpectedly showed up at her home armed with a gun and began attacking them.

Police said additional charges for White are possible.

An online fundraiser has been created to help the family with medical expenses.

If you or a loved one is dealing with a domestic violence situation, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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