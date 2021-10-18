1 person was killed, 9 hurt when a car hit a horse-drawn buggy in Virginia

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and nine people hurt when a car collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Cumberland County.

The crash, which was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, happened along Route 45 near Davis Lane, according to Virginia State Police.

"There were a total of 10 individuals riding in the buggy at the time it was struck. There is one confirmed fatality. Three others were flown to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Six others were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries ranging from minor to serious," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation. Charges are pending."

The driver of the 2005 Toyota Tundra that struck the horse-drawn buggy was not hurt, according to police.

The buggy was an Amish horse-drawn buggy, according to Virginia State Police.

People in the Amish community ride in horse-drawn buggies for religious reasons.

"[The Amish] approach to transportation, as with other technologies, is based in the idea that accepting every technology can be harmful to a family, community, and church," an article on Amish America explained. "Amish base their interpretation of Christianity in living out Christ’s beliefs in close community. They see ownership of automobiles-which allow travel at a moment’s notice, and provide easy access to cities, typically considered by Amish to be places of sin and temptation-as hazardous to that vision."

Earlier this month, two people were seriously hurt and a horse was euthanized after a driver hit a buggy on Route 3 in Richmond County.

That driver was charged with reckless driving.

In December 2019, a mother was killed and her children hurt when a pick-up truck driver hit their horse-drawn buggy on Route 60 in Buckingham County.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.