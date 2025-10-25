CSX train derails, sending 15 coal cars, 2 locomotives off tracks into wetlands in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Amtrak service to parts of Virginia has been canceled after a CSX freight train carrying coal derailed in rural New Kent County on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

At least 15 cars carrying coal as well as two locomotives derailed into the wetlands around 3:10 p.m. between Roxbury and South Mountcastle roads, officials with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office posted.

However, a source told Jon Burkett that it may be closer to 30 cars that derailed in the incident, which will impact CSX and Amtrak trains that use those tracks, which continue to Williamsburg before ending in Newport News.

No one was injured when the train went off the tracks, officials said.

The derailment caused Amtrak trains 99 and 124, which have service between Newport News and Richmond, to be canceled until further notice.

"Alternate bus transportation is being sourced," Amtrak posted at 4:50 p.m. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Updates to come!"

Other Amtrak trains to Norfolk and points south have not been impacted.

Itinerary Change^Due to a freight train incident blocking the tracks, Train 124 is canceled between Newport News (NPN) and Richmond (RVR) . Alternate bus transportation is being sourced. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Updates to come! — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) October 25, 2025

In addition to the Amtrak delays, Barnetts Road in Charles City County is closed to drivers.

"Residents are urged to avoid the area and allow emergency crews and railroad officials to safely conduct recovery operations," deputies said.

Officials with CSX said there were no hazardous materials on the cars that derailed and that there was "no danger to the surrounding community."

"We appreciate the swift response of local first responders," CSX officials said. "Safety will be our highest priority as our teams work to secure the site, recover the equipment and product, and completely restore the area."

Officials with the railroad company said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Crews from the New Kent Fire Department, James City Fire Department, Charles City Fire Department as well as the Charles City and New Kent County sheriff’s offices responded to the scene.

New Kent County Sheriff's Office

