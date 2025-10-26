Train derailment that 'took out' bridge cancels Amtrak service between Richmond and Newport News

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Amtrak service to parts of Virginia will likely be canceled for the near future after a CSX freight train carrying coal derailed in rural New Kent County on Saturday.

The derailment has caused Amtrak trains 96, 99, and 124, which provide service between Newport News and Richmond, to be canceled until further notice.

"Due to an ongoing freight train incident, Train 124 is now canceled between Newport News (NPN) and Richmond (RVR)," Amtrak posted Sunday morning. "Alternate bus transportation will be provided. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

The incident also canceled Amtrak service for trains 65, 99 and 124 on Saturday.

Other Amtrak trains to Norfolk and points south have not been impacted.

Two locomotives and at least 15 cars carrying coal derailed into the wetlands around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday between Roxbury and South Mountcastle roads, officials with the New Kent County Sheriff’s Office posted.

However, a source told Jon Burkett that it may be closer to 30 cars that derailed in the incident. A bridge was also "taken out" in the crash, according to those sources.

As a result, there has been no word on how long the CSX and Amtrak trains that use those tracks, which continue through James City County and then Williamsburg before ending at the coal piers in Newport News, will be impacted.

No one was injured when the train went off the tracks, according to officials.

In addition to the Amtrak cancellations, Barnetts Road in Charles City County was closed to drivers.

"Residents are urged to avoid the area and allow emergency crews and railroad officials to safely conduct recovery operations," deputies said.

Officials with CSX said there were no hazardous materials on the cars that derailed and that there was "no danger to the surrounding community."

"We appreciate the swift response of local first responders," CSX officials said. "Safety will be our highest priority as our teams work to secure the site, recover the equipment and product, and completely restore the area."

Officials with the railroad company said the cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

Fire crews from Charles City, James City and New Kent, as well as deputies with the Charles City County and New Kent County sheriff’s offices, responded to the scene.

