Virginia CSX train derailment: 53 coal cars off tracks, diesel spill cleanup underway

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A CSX freight train derailed in Providence Forge, Virginia on Saturday afternoon, causing diesel fuel spillage and disrupting rail service in the area.

The derailment happened around 3:10 p.m. near South Mountcastle Road and Barnett Road, involving two locomotives and 53 train cars carrying coal, according to CSX officials.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but two locomotives lost an unknown amount of diesel fuel, prompting environmental concerns.

"CSX is working as hard as they can. It's a mess down here. Every time I've been going through the crossing, I've been able to get through," said Margaret Montcastle, who lives about a mile or two from the derailment site.

Crews have been working through the night using specialized equipment, including a multifunction railroad spike puller and anchor spreader, to repair the damaged tracks. So far, nine derailed cars have been re-railed and removed from the scene.

The company is implementing containment measures to recover the spilled diesel fuel and is coordinating with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on response efforts.

The derailment has caused disruptions for residents trying to cross the tracks and has affected Amtrak service in the area, with several train cancellations and delays reported.

CSX said in a statement that it "appreciates the swift response of local responders" and that efforts are now "focused on recovering the remaining equipment, product, and repairing the damaged tracks."

Montcastle said she didn't hear the derailment when it happened, but quickly became aware of the situation.

"We just saw all of a sudden the rescue vehicle and the lights coming," Montcastle said. "So we drove out here. Apparently, other people in the county had seen it on Facebook and were all calling us."

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

