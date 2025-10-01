Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Shooting threat prompts police presence at Crenshaw Elementary School for second consecutive day

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 1, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 1, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are present at Crenshaw Elementary School for the second consecutive day after another shooting threat was received.

Police confirmed to CBS 6 that Wednesday's situation is similar to what happened on Tuesday.

"An unknown caller made a threatening statement regarding the school and then hung up. Police immediately responded and began investigating," a Chesterfield County Police Department spokesperson told CBS 6.

Police will be present throughout the school day on Wednesday.

The school sent the following message to parents Wednesday morning:

Hello, Crenshaw families and staff: Again this morning, the school received an anonymous call from a person who threatened to shoot up the school. Chesterfield Police were immediately notified. At this time, all students are secure in the building; no students will report to trailers. Instructional activities are continuing as usual. Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate this matter. We will share more information as it is available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone