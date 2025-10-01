Shooting threat prompts police presence at Crenshaw Elementary School for second consecutive day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police are present at Crenshaw Elementary School for the second consecutive day after another shooting threat was received.

Police confirmed to CBS 6 that Wednesday's situation is similar to what happened on Tuesday.

"An unknown caller made a threatening statement regarding the school and then hung up. Police immediately responded and began investigating," a Chesterfield County Police Department spokesperson told CBS 6.

Police will be present throughout the school day on Wednesday.

The school sent the following message to parents Wednesday morning:

Hello, Crenshaw families and staff: Again this morning, the school received an anonymous call from a person who threatened to shoot up the school. Chesterfield Police were immediately notified. At this time, all students are secure in the building; no students will report to trailers. Instructional activities are continuing as usual. Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate this matter. We will share more information as it is available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

