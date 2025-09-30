Violent threat prompts police presence at Crenshaw Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police increased their presence at Crenshaw Elementary School Tuesday in response to a violent threat toward the Chesterfield County school.

"The school received an anonymous phone call where the caller threatened to come shoot up the school," a morning message from the school to parents read. "Chesterfield Police were immediately notified and instructed school administration to continue receiving students in the building."

The threatening call was made at about 7:20 a.m. and the caller hung up after making the threat, police said.

Later in the day, the school sent a second message to parents.

"While normal school operations have resumed, and students and staff are continuing with their day, Chesterfield Police will have a presence at school," it read.

Police have not yet released additional information about the investigation.

Message #1

Hello, Crenshaw families and staff: I am writing to let you know that the school just received an anonymous phone call where the caller threatened to come shoot up the school. Chesterfield Police were immediately notified and instructed school administration to continue receiving students in the building. Chesterfield Police will have an additional presence at school today (Tuesday, Sept. 30). Our school and our school division takes all inappropriate comments seriously, and we involve law enforcement to investigate as necessary. We will share updates as we receive them.

Message #2

Good morning again, Crenshaw families and staff: I am writing to share an update. While normal school operations have resumed, and students and staff are continuing with their day, Chesterfield Police will have a presence at school. Thank you for your patience and support as we work with law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety. Please know that the well-being of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we appreciate your partnership in keeping our school community safe.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

