Crash closes I-95 lanes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed near Chamberlayne Avenue (mile marker 81.2) in Henrico County due to a crash.
Traffic is being diverted off Exit 76A.
State Police have not yet shared information about the nature of the crash.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.