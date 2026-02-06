Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 southbound lanes in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — All southbound travel lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in Hanover County, Virginia, following a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened at mile marker 89 near the Lewistown Road exit, with cleanup efforts still ongoing as of 6 a.m.

Traffic delays stretch back approximately one mile past the Ashland exit.

Two people were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers traveling from Hanover County toward Henrico County or attempting to reach areas between the Ashland exit and Lewistown Road are experiencing delays.

Drivers are advised to use Exit 89 as an alternate route and should expect continued delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.