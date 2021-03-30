COVID-365: Chesterfield chief on policing during the pandemic

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- While overall crime is down about eight percent in Chesterfield County, Police Chief Col. Jeff Katz said policing during the pandemic has been a challenge.

He said some violent crimes like street robberies, assaults on officers, and police pursuits were up.

He attributed that increase to the events of 2020 and the negative attitudes that he said some people have towards law enforcement.

"Last year are definitely put us in a position where we had to lean on our principles and our values and we had to take a look at the changing landscape and environment," Col. Katz said. "The things politicians were asking us to do, is that within our authority? Is that appropriate and is that consistent with the will of the community that we serve?"

While challenging, Chief Katz said police work in the pandemic has been rewarding and he feels like it has made his department stronger than before.