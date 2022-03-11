Cousin of worker killed in construction accident remembers him as a 'kind person'

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- The cousin of a teen who was killed in a construction accident in Short Pump on Thursday morning said that she is devastated by his loss.

Two construction workers were killed and a third construction worker was injured at a home construction site in Short Pump Thursday morning.

Those who were killed in the accident have been identified as 34-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno-Romero and 18-year-old Oscar Rosales.

A third worker was injured in the incident and was transported to VCU Medical Center with electrical burns on his arms and legs.

Oscar's cousin, Sandra Rosales, said that she was distraught when she heard the tragic news about her cousin on Thursday morning. She remembered him as a hard worker and a kind person.

She added that she is devastated and in disbelief that he is gone at just 18-years-old. The two had plans to go to the beach for her birthday in the coming months.

Sandra plans to remember Oscar by his smile and the way that he always made sure that his giving spirit, such as how he always made sure his grandparents in Guatemala had enough money.