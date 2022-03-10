Henrico Fire and EMS respond to construction site emergency in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Fire, Police and EMS have responded to an emergency construction site incident near Pouncey Tract Road and North Gayton Road in Short Pump.

Initial reports indicated the situation involved construction crews and power lines in the area of Leakes Mill Drive, though no official information has been released from Henrico Fire.

The situation resulted in a power outage in that area of western Henrico. Around 2,300 Dominion Energy customers, along with some western Henrico schools, were without power near the intersection of Pouncey Tract Road and North Gayton Road.

