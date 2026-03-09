Corrections officer attacked by inmate at Virginia prison, VADOC says

JARRATT, Va. — A corrections officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate at Greensville Correctional Center on Friday, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The attack happened Friday evening inside a housing unit, VADOC said. The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The inmate involved in the attack was transferred to another prison, according to Monday's news release.

“The thoughts of the entire VADOC team are focused on a full and speedy recovery for the Correctional Officer injured in this incident,” said VADOC Director Joseph W. Walters. “The VADOC will work closely to support the Greensville County Commonwealth’s Attorney to ensure the inmate involved in this attack is held accountable for his actions. The agency’s top priority is the safety of our corrections team and the security of all of our facilities, work locations, and the public.”

An update on the officer's condition was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

