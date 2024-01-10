Owner of abruptly-shuttered Richmond bike shop Coqui Cyclery faces arrest

RICHMOND, Va. -- After abruptly closing his South Richmond bike shop in early December, leaving dozens of Coqui Cyclery customers in the lurch, Clint Kronenberger is now facing arrest in a domestic assault case from October 2021. In that case, he is accused of assault and battery against a family member.

In May 2022, Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo allowed Kronenberger to enter a First Offender diversion program as long as he kept the peace and was on good behavior.

But his estranged wife alleged Kronenberger broke the peace by pounding on her window and shouting at her when she came to pick up their child. She also alleged that he was not of good behavior when he canceled his young son's health insurance and failed to pay what she says is now $15,000 of child support.

So a prosecutor asked the judge to issue a Capias order to arrest him and bring him back before the court.

CBS 6 legal expert Todd Stone said Kronenberg now faces jail time and will go before the very judge who allowed him the privilege of deferment.

"[At that time] they found that there was sufficient evidence for a finding of guilt," said Stone. "So that now means if the judge now finds that he violated the terms and conditions of his probation, they don't go back to square one where you're presumed innocent. They go back to a point where he's been found guilty already, and the judge would just now need to decide what the sentence is."

And that could be up to 12 months in jail and a $2500 fine.

Among the civil cases Kronenberger faces, a Richmond man will have his case heard on January 26. He claims he paid Kronenberger $6500 for a bike he never got.

A date for the bike maker Giant's $144,000 suit for bikes and accessories that he and Coqui allegedly did not pay for, has not yet been scheduled.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

