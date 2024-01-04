Southside Richmond bike shop shutters, leaving bike-less customers and a lawsuit in its wake

RICHMOND, Va. -- A decade-old Forest Hill cycling shop appears to have abruptly shuttered, leaving customers’ bikes locked away out of reach and at least one vendor claiming it’s owed six figures.

Multiple customers report that Coqui Cyclery at 3416 Semmes Ave. has gone dark in recent weeks and ceased communications with them regarding service on bikes and orders made through the store.

Coqui and its owner, Clint Kronenberger, also were sued last month by California-based bike-maker Giant Bicycles USA, which claims the Richmond shop owes it nearly $150,000 for unpaid goods.

The store appeared to be closed Wednesday morning during its posted business hours and it was unclear whether it would reopen.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.