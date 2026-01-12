Update on Cooper’s Hawk lawsuit and what it means for Midlothian location

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A squabble between the developer of a Whole Foods-anchored project in Chesterfield and a popular wine bar has been resolved, though it’s now unclear whether the restaurant chain will open a location in the county after all. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant and SJC Ventures, the Atlanta-based developer behind Midlothian Depot, have settled the lawsuit the restaurant filed last year, according to court records.

The restaurant had alleged that it signed a lease for a “prime” space within the under-construction development at 11703 Midlothian Turnpike, but that SJC unilaterally altered the deal and instead gave Cooper’s Hawk’s space to someone else, allegations that SJC denied. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.