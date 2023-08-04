Three teenagers convicted in 2021 fatal drive-by shooting of two boys

RICHMOND, Va. -- Three teenagers were convicted Thursday in the 2021 fatal shootings of a 14-year-old teenager and a 9-year-old boy.

Both victims, Raquon Logan, 14, and Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Creighton Court convenience store on Nine Mile Road in 2021.

Sources tell CBS 6 that thethree teenagers were convicted for the murders in court Thursday.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin's office, all three teenagers will receive their sentencings on Jan. 10, 2024.

