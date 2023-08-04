Watch Now
Three teenagers convicted in 2021 fatal drive-by shooting of two boys

Posted at 11:09 PM, Aug 03, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Three teenagers were convicted Thursday in the 2021 fatal shootings of a 14-year-old teenager and a 9-year-old boy.

Both victims, Raquon Logan, 14, and Abdul Bani-Ahmad, 9, were killed in a drive-by shooting outside a Creighton Court convenience store on Nine Mile Road in 2021.

Sources tell CBS 6 that thethree teenagers were convicted for the murders in court Thursday.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin's office, all three teenagers will receive their sentencings on Jan. 10, 2024.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

