Man arrested after 4-year-old hit by driver in Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested after a 4-year-old boy was struck by a driver in a Henrico County apartment complex.

The crash happened in the 700 block of North Laburnum Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the driver left the scene, but that officers were quickly able to find him a block away.

Darlison D. Valero Contreras, 18, of Henrico, is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The boy was taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

