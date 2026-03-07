4-year-old hit by driver in Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a driver in an apartment complex in eastern Henrico Friday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Laburnum Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police told CBS 6 the alleged driver left the scene but was found quickly in the same apartment complex. Witnesses knew where he was and identified him, police said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

