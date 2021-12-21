Confederate time capsule discovered under Lee statue to be opened

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that the 1887 time capsule discovered under Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue will be opened on Wednesday afternoon.

A historic preservation team will open the capsule at noon on Wednesday at the Department of Historic Resources lab.

The time capsule was discovered last Friday by crews disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue.

Historians believe the time capsule was placed on October 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

