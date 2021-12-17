Crews dismantling Lee pedestal believed to have found historic time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews that have been working to dismantle the pedestal on Monument Avenue that once held a statue of Robert E. Lee believe they have discovered the 134-year-old time capsule said to contain historic artifacts.

According to Governor Ralph Northam's office, workers noticed something that looked “different” this morning, so they chiseled down with a hammer and found the top of what appears to be the time capsule–located inside a large block, under one inch of cement.

It was located approximately 20 feet in the tower portion of the pedestal, not in the pedestal’s base where crews spent nearly 12 hours searching for it back in September.

Northam's office said it appears to be largely undamaged.

The stone must be removed and lowered to the ground before historic preservation teams can confirm whether this is, in fact, the actual time capsule — which could take a while.