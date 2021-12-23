PHOTOS: Opening Lee statue time capsule

Share Facebook

Conservators spent hours on Dec. 22, 2021, opening a time capsule that sat beneath the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Richmond's Monument Avenue. WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Marcy Enza



Three books and a coin and envelope were removed from a time capsule that was removed from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

Sue Donovan, conservator for Special Collections at the University of Virginia, works on an envelope that was removed from a time capsule that was removed from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Three books and an envelope with a photo were inside the box. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber

Sue Donovan, conservator for Special Collections at the University of Virginia, removes a book from a time capsule that was removed from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Three books and an envelope with a photo were inside the box. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber

Virignia Gov. Ralph Northam, right, and lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, left, inspect a book the was removed from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Three books and an envelope with a photo were inside the box. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber

Virignia Gov. Ralph Northam, center, watches as lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, left, and Sue Donovon, conservator for Special Collections for the University of Virginia, right, remove the contents of a time capsule that was removed from the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Three books and an envelope with a photo were inside the box. Steve Helber

Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Chelsea Blake, works to open a time capsule that was removed form the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. The time capsule was placed in 1887. Steve Helber

Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Chelsea Blake, works to open a time capsule that was removed form the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. The time capsule was placed in 1887. Steve Helber

Conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Chelsea Blake, works to open a time capsule that was removed form the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave. Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021, in Richmond, Va. The time capsule was placed in 1887. Steve Helber

A time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncovered on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photo/Steve Helber

Michael Spence, superintendent for Team Henry construction, looks over a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photo/Steve Helber

Workers begin the disassembly of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Wednesday Dec 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land granted to the City of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photo/Steve Helber

Workers continue to dismantle the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Tuesday Dec 14, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and property given to the City of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photo/Steve Helber

A time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncovered on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP Photo/Steve Helber

A time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncovered on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

A time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncovered on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Michael Spence, superintendent for Team Henry construction, looks over a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Members of the media photograph a stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

A stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was placed on a pallet on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

A time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is uncovered on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Workers guide a stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee onto a pallet on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Workers guide a stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee onto a pallet on Monument Avenue Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Workers guide a stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee off the pedestal on Monument Avenuem Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

Workers remove cables from a stone containing a time capsule that was placed in 1887 in the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the pedestal removed and the land given to the city of Richmond. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Associated Press

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) Steve Helber/AP

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Crews prepare one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool) Steve Helber/AP

The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is bathed in the late sun on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The statue is scheduled to be removed by the state Wednesday, Sept. 8 after a ruling by the Virginia Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber/AP

