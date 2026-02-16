Community remembers Lanny Rainey three years after hit-and-run death

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Three years after a driver hit and killed former Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Lanny Rainey while he was riding his bicycle on Flatfoot Road, the driver has not yet been identified, leaving Rainey's friends, colleagues, and community searching for answers.

"It's still tough. Lanny was not only a great Commonwealth's Attorney but he was a good friend," Dinwiddie Sheriff Duck Adams said.

"We all miss Lanny a lot," friend and fellow attorney Jim Ritchie added.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Amanda Mann said emotions surrounding Rainey's death remain raw for many in the county's legal community.

"He held this office. He did so much good in this community," Mann said.

Attorney Linda Tomlin said catching the driver who hit Rainey would help with closure.

"If we had an answer to what actually happened," Tomlin said. "He was the kindest man I think I've ever met. He was a mentor to everyone, whether you were on the prosecutors side or you were on the defense side, and he truly cared."

Rainey started his law practice in 1982 and served as Dinwiddie County's Commonwealth's Attorney from 1986 until 2003.

He was a heart transplant recipient and rode a bicycle to stay in shape.

The community has raised a $12,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

"At this point, it's to their benefit to come in," Mann said. "I firmly believe we're going to find out. It's not if, it's when."

Virginia State Police say the vehicle in question was a 2005-2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with damage to one of its mirrors.

If you have any information about the driver or the truck you can call 804-609-5656. A reward is being offered.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

