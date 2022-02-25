Community meeting in Richmond focuses on violent crime involving youth

RICHMOND, Va. -- A meeting Thursday evening dedicated to combatting crime, the focus quickly became what some Richmond city leaders said was a big problem: violent crimes involving kids.

The statistics from 2021 are staggering as more than 1,300 juveniles were victimized in the city. So far in 2022, more than 150 children have been targeted in crimes.

"It's going to take us all,” said Police Chief Gerald Smith. “It's really hard to get ahold of. We really all have to come together and come from every aspect that we can to make a difference.”

Smith says to make things worse, the type of firepower his officers are recovering almost nightly, is mind-blowing.

"Heavy-duty artillery is the word I’m looking for, off the streets,” Smith said. “The days of the .38 special are over. We are getting semi- auto-, long rifles, assault rifles. Things that are terrifying.”

17-year-old Armstrong high student Dashawn Cox was murdered in Fulton a week ago. The murder was the trigger for Councilwoman Cynthia Newbill to arrange a meeting of the minds at the Powhatan Hill Community center Thursday night.

She called it a room of experts with the goal of combatting violent crime, especially against our city youth.

"The support, the nurturing, the resources so there are options and opportunities beyond what is currently there," said Newbille. "We've got to get to the root of the issue with our young people that are in that lifestyle to begin. That response will be through our community organizations and definitely through intentionality about addressing young people in middle school, and high school. That will make a needed culture shift happen."

This is the first of many meetings I’m told.

Councilwoman Newbille, the chief, the sheriff and others say they are committed to saving the lives of our city youth