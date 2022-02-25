Advocates seek 'great ideas' to curb Richmond's gun violence

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday marked one week since Richmond's first juvenile murder. While there have been no arrests made after 17-year-old Dashawn Cox was shot and killed in the city's East End, Richmond Police have released an update.

They're asking for the public's help finding a blue-green Toyota Avalon which detectives say may have been used in connection to Cox's death on Jennie Scher Road last Thursday around 4:40 p.m.

Cox's killing has led to community advocates across the city stepping up, including Michelle Mosby. She showed CBS 6 Problem Solvers her action plan to help curb violence in the city.

“Dashawn has been one of too many," she said. “It is somebody’s child which makes it our child, and we need to be doing something.”

Mosby is on a mission to "rebuild the village," as she called it. It's a grassroots movement involving non-profit leaders, mentors, role models, preachers and business owners who offer their time and services to at-risk youth.

“There is no turning away for anyone who wants to be a part of the village,” Mosby said. “We're looking for people to come in with great ideas.”

She said some volunteers read with children while others participate in sports and activities. Additionally, volunteers offer free haircuts or meet with youth weekly for mentorship. Mosby said there are no limits to how people can help and that the most important part is showing youth that they are present and caring.

Once a foundation of community partners is solidified, Mosby said members will take their solutions to prevent crime to the mayor, police and councilmembers.

“Some of them have been lighting in dark areas, alleyways," she said. "How do we light these areas up? They're breeding crime because they're dark."

Another idea Mosby mentioned is to have conversations with business owners to not allow people to loiter outside of their stores.

"We've even talked about having a camera movement to see how we could get a grant or do something with maybe Ring or Simply Safe," she said.

Mosby said many ideas from "Rebuilding the Village" will be presented during a meeting at Powhatan Community Center Thursday night. It was called by School Board Member Cheryl Burke and Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille following Cox's death.

Mosby wanted to emphasize that stopping crime will take a city-wide effort and that gun violence is not limited to certain district lines.

“We should show that we have an interest in our city and that when we see Dashawn, we feel something," she said.

If you'd like to learn more about "Rebuilding the Village," email mmosby2012@gmail.com.