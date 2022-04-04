Community gathers to remember Officer Sutton: 'Love gets us through'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Several hundred people were expected to gather at a Monday night memorial service to honor Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton.

Sutton, 24, was killed last week in a crash.

The memorial service and prayer vigil at the Henrico County Government Center on East Parham Road will feature songs, poems, messages of support, and reflections from some of Sutton’s colleagues.

"The only way you get through times like these is to love," Speaking Spirit Ministries Pastor Fred Wyatt said."The community has to pull together. Love gets us through an array of emotions, an array of ups and downs. And this is a time for us to love one another. It’s the time for us to love the family of Officer Sutton. It's a time for us to love on the police department."

Three other people were hurt in the crash that claimed Sutton's life.

Sutton’s partner and another man in the police cruiser remain hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the other car involved in the crash was treated and released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sutton was still in training having just graduated from the basic police academy in February 2022, according to Henrico Police.

