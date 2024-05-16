Richmond-area groups win Commonwealth Council on Aging Best Practices Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Commonwealth Council on Aging awarded several Richmond-area groups with Best Practices Awards.

The Opening Minds through Art Center at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen in Henrico County won the $5,500 first-place prize for its program that pairs 'elder artists' and trained volunteers for "art projects that support creative self-expression and intergenerational social engagement," a spokesperson for Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services wrote.

"We truly believe that art is a powerful tool that transforms lives and communities,” Cultural Arts Center President K Alferio said. “We are delighted to be recognized by the council’s 2024 Best Practices Awards. "Through this award, we hope that it will shed light on the needs that exist as well as how the arts can play a significant role in healing, coping, and joy.”

Richmond Aging and Engaging earned the second-place award of $3,500 for its Art, Leisure and Recreation Program.

Virginia Voice, Inc. received $2,500 for its Audio Accessibility and Inclusion Program.

Virginia Voice, a nonprofit group, provides access to newspapers and magazines and live audio descriptions for individuals who are blind or vision-impaired or have a physical impairment that prevents them from using printed material.

“With a vision to elevate aging, the Division for Aging Services believes the council’s awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase best practices throughout the state,” said Kiersten Ware, DARS Deputy Commissioner.

