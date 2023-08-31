Virginia Voice Celebrating 45 years at James River Cellars Winery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Voice is celebrating 45 years serving our community, specifically individuals with blindness and other disabilities. Today, Yvonne Mastromano, CEO of Virginia Voice joined us along with Mitzi Batterson, Co-Owner of James River Cellars Winery to share more about the celebration happening Thursday, September 21st from 4:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 13:57:07-04
