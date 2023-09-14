Colorado company eyes 1,200-acre data center in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A large tract just outside Ashland is being positioned for development that someday could house millions of square feet of data center facilities across dozens of buildings.

Denver-based company Tract filed a zoning request last week to create a shovel-ready development site for a future data center park on about 1,200 acres along Hickory Hill Road east of Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

If the zoning request is approved by county supervisors, Tract plans to spend more than $50 million to create the infrastructure needed for data centers to be built on the site, Tract Chief Investment Officer Graham Williams said.

