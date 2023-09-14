Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Colorado company eyes 1,200-acre data center in Hanover County

hickory-hill-road-data-center-tract.png
(<i>Courtesy of Hanover County</i>)
Colorado-based company Tract in early September filed a rezoning application for 1,200 acres to establish a data center park just north of Ashland and east of Interstate 95.<br/>
hickory-hill-road-data-center-tract.png
Posted at 7:21 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 07:38:12-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A large tract just outside Ashland is being positioned for development that someday could house millions of square feet of data center facilities across dozens of buildings.

Denver-based company Tract filed a zoning request last week to create a shovel-ready development site for a future data center park on about 1,200 acres along Hickory Hill Road east of Interstate 95 in Hanover County.

If the zoning request is approved by county supervisors, Tract plans to spend more than $50 million to create the infrastructure needed for data centers to be built on the site, Tract Chief Investment Officer Graham Williams said.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone