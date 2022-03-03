Colonial Heights police chief on administrative leave

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Colonial Heights' Police chief Jeff Faries is on administrative leave effective Wednesday.

An email sent to city department heads by Colonial Heights Manager Doug Smith on Wednesday afternoon said Faries was on leave and Major Rob Ruxer was in charge of the police department.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ruxer sent an email to all police department employees saying that Faries is not allowed access to the police department without first contacting the major.

The acting chief's email went on to say that he is "confident that we can work through this together and continue to provide the level of service our community is accustomed to".

Faries has been with the Colonial Heights Police Department for more than 30 years and has been chief for the past 16 years.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.