Lawmaker asks State Police to investigate Colonial Heights school after allegations that crimes were covered

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A state lawmaker is asking the Virginia State Police (VSP) to investigate accusations that crimes were covered up at Colonial Heights High School.

Delegate Mike Cherry said his concerns came after viewing a recent CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation concerning inappropriate conduct allegations against the school's former softball coach, Jeff Faries, who also used to be the Colonial Heights Police Chief.

Faries retired as chief in April, one month after the city put him on administrative leave pending a state police investigation into accusations made by several of his former players.

Ultimately, a special prosecutor said she believed there was evidence that a crime or crimes had been committed by Faries when he was coach. However, no charges were filed as the statute of limitations had passed.

Earlier this week, one of Faries' former assistant coaches told CBS 6 she also complained to school administrators but she said they didn't take her concerns seriously.

Cherry shared the following statement:

Families are concerned by the lack of action and answers by school officials. Colonial Heights parents must feel confident that their children are safe both in the classroom and at extracurricular activities. Recent reports have resulted in an erosion of that trust and it is only right that an outside entity thoroughly investigate any and all claims of a cover-up and determine whether school officials acted in bad faith.

