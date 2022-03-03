Colonial Heights Police chief under investigation for inappropriate behavior

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights Police Jeff Faries is under investigation by Virginia State Police.

State Police confirmed an investigation was underway less than 24 hours after Wayne Covil first reported Faries had been placed on administrative leave.

Faries, who has been with the department for more than 30 years and chief for 16 years, walked out of the Colonial Heights Police Department on Wednesday.

Faries was told not to return to the building unless he had permission for acting chief Rob Ruxer, according to an internal email obtained by CBS 6.

On Thursday, Colonial Heights City Manager Doug Smith wrote an email to Colonial Heights city department heads that further confirmed Faries was placed on leave and Major Ruxer was in charge of the police department.

Virginia State Police confirmed Colonial Heights leaders asked the law enforcement organization to investigate allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions Faries allegedly took part in while off-duty.

Acting Chief Ruxer sent an email to Colonial Heights police officers and staff that read, in part, that he was "confident that we can work through this together and continue to provide the level of service our community is accustomed to.”

City Manager Smith said he was unable to provide details into the allegations.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.