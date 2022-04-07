Colonial Heights Police Chief retires amid a police investigation into his alleged actions

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — One month after Colonial Heights put Police Chief Jeff Faries on administrative leave pending a Virginia State Police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, the longtime chief has turned in his retirement papers.

Details about the alleged inappropriate behavior have not been made public, other than they allegedly happened while he was off duty.

Faries joined the Colonial Heights Police Department more than 30 years ago and had served as chief for the last 16 years.

Colonial Heights City Manager Doug Smith tapped Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer as Acting Chief.

"I've been a part of this community 20 years, I care about this community, my children go to school here, and I care about the services that are offered to this community," Ruxer said. "Right now there is no interruption of Police Services to the City of Colonial Heights."

Fifty-two of the city's 54 police officer positions are filled. Colonial Heights Police also utilizes 10 auxiliary officers who volunteer their time and five part-time police officers.

"There will be no significant changes to the way we do business," Ruxer said.

