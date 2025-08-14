Headed off to college? Doctors highlight 4 health concerns to be aware of in your new environment.

RICHMOND, Va. — College students face new health challenges as they navigate life away from home for the first time. The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are providing guidance to help students stay healthy during this critical transition.

Vaccinations top the list of priorities for college-bound students, according to health officials.

"We are still recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for most kids," RHHD director Dr. Elaine Perry said. "So back to school immunizations are not just for little kids. They're for college students as well."

Perry emphasized that students should receive the Hepatitis A vaccine, HPV vaccine, and two different vaccines that protect against meningitis before heading to campus.

Nutrition and physical activity also play crucial roles in maintaining health during college years.

"We know that there's that stereotype of the kids going off to college who's drinking a whole bunch of caffeine to keep awake," Perry said. "Well, you know, some caffeine is okay, but, but that in moderation as well as staying really hydrated with water is very important. So nutrition is a very important part of going off to school."

Health officials recommend students continue regular exercise routines and maintain adequate fruit and vegetable intake despite busy schedules.

The college environment presents unique health challenges with increased exposure to diverse populations.

"They will be interacting with and spending time in close quarters with people coming from all over the world, and that's a wonderful positive thing, but it does mean we need to make sure that our college students are going off prepared with, first of all, being vaccinated appropriately, but then also not forgetting those basic public health things we talk about over and over and over again," Perry said.

RHHD acknowledges that sleep often becomes problematic for college freshmen and offers these recommendations:

Go to bed and get up at the same time every day

Keep your bedroom quiet, relaxing and at a cool temperature

Turn off electronic devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime

Avoid large meals and alcohol before bedtime

Avoid caffeine in the afternoon or evening

Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy diet

