Richmond groups 'just trying to give back' turn food giveaway into holiday celebration

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond nonprofits joined forces Saturday to ensure no child goes without a gift this Christmas, turning a simple food giveaway into a holiday celebration filled with toys and community spirit.

Darryl Johnston, known across Richmond as Coach Rock, partnered with Tommy Williams and Deandre Smith from the All Equals Project to distribute free toys at his Rock Foundation on West Marshall Street.

The collaboration was born from shared experiences and a common mission.

"I remember my 9th grade year I didn't get not one gift and I'll never forget that feeling," Johnston said.

That painful memory drove Johnston to make it his personal mission to ensure every child he can reach feels appreciated this holiday season. Williams and Smith brought extra toys from the Elite Kings of Faith toy donation at the Belmont Recreation Center to help expand Johnston's reach.

"We reached out to coach Rock and to give back to the kids in his community. The kids that attend the daycare that he has so we just wanted to give back as much as possible," Williams said.

The donation included Barbie styling heads, ninja turtles, Hot Wheels, Legos and even a bike for a little kid learning to ride. Families were welcome to come and pick up toys while supplies lasted.

For Johnston, the size of the gift doesn't matter as much as the gesture itself.

"Sometimes the biggest gift doesn't even mean nothing. It can be the smallest gift like this pack of Uno; it could be a remote-control car, it could be a coloring book. That feeling right there is one I want every kid to feel," Johnston said.

The original plan was simply to host a food giveaway of fresh hot dogs and canned goods outside Johnston's nonprofit for anyone in need, followed by a 3 p.m. shoe giveaway put on by One Stop Thrift. The pile of presents on tables and under the tree helped make the day feel bigger.

Smith says their work stems from wanting to fill gaps they experienced in their own childhoods.

"I believe it's just being a resource that we all never had growing up. Trying to fulfill a need in the city to make sure everyone feels as if they are cared for because they are cared for. Even those who don't have family or friends, we're here to be that backbone for them as well," Smith said.

The generosity extends beyond Saturday's event. Williams and Johnston say shoes and gifts will remain available to those in need until Christmas.

"Growing up, I feel like I had great Christmases. There was stuff under the tree when I woke up, so that felt good being able to do that for people who might not be able to have that opportunity," Williams said.

Johnston says the collaboration represents what community should look like.

"We came together like the community is supposed to do and we're just trying to give back on this good old Saturday," Johnston said.

The Rock Foundation on West Marshall Street is open during business hours for families in need of toys this holiday season.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.