Clerks on edge amid string of armed robberies in Petersburg, Dinwiddie

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Robbers in Petersburg and Dinwiddie County are targeting online gaming stores. They have hit multiple locations in the last few weeks, using the same methods each time.

Law enforcement is now asking for help from the public to identify the suspects before somebody gets hurt.

"It's very hard. It's a very tough situation nobody wants to be in," one general manager of a store said. "Somebody's going to get hurt and it will be bad."

The simple gesture of holding the door open is often part of the strategy that these robbers are using to get inside locked businesses.

"So they'll send one in to play. He'll come in, follow protocol, he will sign in, present identification and sign the book. They go and play and less than two minutes and then he'll walk out the door and hold the door open."

It's then when robbers rush in.

"They come in very aggressive. Guns drawn, demanding money," the manager said.

He said the employees that come face to face with these guns are left terrified.

"They have to be considered very dangerous, the reason being, they are armed, they have a plan."

Online gaming businesses in the area have been hit by robbers. One owner is now offering his own reward to identify the suspects.

"I'm hoping it will put a stop to it."

The robbers are quick in and quick to get away, making sure not to waste any time inside.

"Anything like that, anything can happen, even if their intentions are not to shoot."

It's frightening possibilities like this that leave this general manager telling her employees that they need to cooperate if they find themselves in a scary situation.

"Oh yes, most definitely, we always tell them to, no matter what. Just go along with the person, give them what they want, money can be replaced."

On Thursday night, another gaming store in Petersburg fell victim to a robbery.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the robberies in Dinwiddie County or in Petersburg to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.