Virginia clerk fires back at 2 suspects during armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk convenience store clerk fired back at two suspects during an armed robbery Thursday at the EZ Food Mart and Deli in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

Police said the two suspects, both of whom had guns, entered the store, demanded money and fired one round into the ceiling.

One of the suspects retrieved the cash register drawer from the clerk when a second employee came out of the back room with a firearm and engaged the suspects.

The suspects and employee exchanged gunfire; no injuries reported.

Police described the first suspect as a heavy-set Black male last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

Officers said the second suspect was a slim Black male wearing a black sweatshirt and blue pants.

The suspects left in a four-door sedan, according to police.

This incident took place at the same EZ Food Mart and Deli where two men were shot in the parking lot of the shopping center in October 2021. The manager of the shopping center told us back then that the area has had issues with crime in the past.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at P3Tips.com.