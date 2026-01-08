Observation deck at Richmond City Hall reopens to general public

RICHMOND, Va. — The observation deck at Richmond City Hall has reopened to the general public, Mayor Danny Avula announced Thursday.

The deck, which is located on the 18th floor of City Hall, closed to the public during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“For decades, the City Hall Observation Deck has been one of Richmond’s gems,” said Mayor Danny Avula. “It’s a place where you can step back, see our city from a new perspective, and appreciate how all our neighborhoods connect in ways that aren’t always visible from the ground. Reopening the Observation Deck has been a major goal during my first year in office, and I’m so thrilled that we’ve been able to put the processes in place to welcome Richmonders back to this special space.”

A news release said that the deck was able to reopen because of updated security measures and elevator logistics.

“All our recent changes to City Hall have been about making sure residents and visitors feel welcome in the space,” said Director of General Services Gail Johnson. “From our updated signage and new concierge on the first floor to renewed access to the Observation Deck, we want community members to know that this building is for them.”

“City Hall is and always will be the people’s house,” said CAO Odie Donald II. “Opening this space is a reminder that buildings are also places of pride, connection, and perspective to the people they serve. From 18 floors up, you can see just how connected our city truly is—and now we have a safe and welcoming space for the public.”

﻿The general public can enjoy the deck from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, weather permitting.

Click here to learn more.

