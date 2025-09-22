Two men wounded in shooting outside Richmond restaurant and bar

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting outside City Beach Bar in Richmond late Sunday night, police said.

Richmond Police officers responded to the shooting call at approximately 11:27 p.m. at the bar located at 2416 W. Cary Street.

Officers found one man inside the establishment who had been struck by gunfire while outside the restaurant.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wound.

Shortly after the initial incident, a second man arrived at the hospital and said he had also been struck by something while standing outside City Beach Bar.

He also sustained a non-life threatening wound.

Police are investigating and have not released information about potential suspects or what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

