Family says missing teen's body found in shallow grave, begs witnesses to come forward

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — The family of missing 17-year-old Cion Carroll told Crime Insider Jon Burkett that their loved one's body was found in rural Lunenburg County Friday night.

State police launched an investigation after a shallow grave led to the discovery of human remains, Corinne N. Geller with Virginia State Police, wrote in a news release Saturday.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the discovery in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County at 9 p.m. Friday, according to Corinne N. Geller with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for "examination, autopsy and positive identification."

"Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide," Geller said.

Family members said Cion was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at his grandmother's house in Kenbridge.

In an interview Sunday afternoon, Cion's family remembered him as a “good kid.”

They said he always had his cell phone with him, which is why when he could not be reached they knew something was wrong.

"No mother should have to go through this. Not like him. He never did this before," Cion's mother said in a Nov. 9 interview.

From what the family has heard, there were possible witnesses to what happened, so they are begging anyone with information to come forward.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is leading the investigation. Officials said the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office and Kenbridge Police Department are also aiding in the probe.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or by dialing #77 or emailing us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov; or call 911 to reach the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.