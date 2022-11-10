Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication: 'Your mom just wants you home'

KENBRIDGE, Va. -- The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge. The family said they are desperate for answers about where Cion Carroll is.

"No mother should have to go through this. Not like him. He never did this before," Cion's mother said.

Cion hasn't been seen or heard from since November 2.

"It's just hard on everybody, hard on everybody. No family should have to go through this,"

Julius Carter, Cion's grandfather, is part of a family search party. They met at a small church in Kenbridge in Lunenburg County on Tuesday, down the street from Cion's grandmother's house where he was last seen.

"We've been passing out flyers, putting them on people's cars. Just trying to get the word out because we feel like not enough has been done," Julius said.

Kenbridge Town Police have taken the lead in the case. Chief Ben Barnes said that state police are helping the family using the "Find My iPhone" app to see the location of Cion's last cell service.

Police said that the last place Cion's cellphone was located was the address of a violent sex offender. However, Barnes said it is a theory that troopers are further investigating.

"Your mom just wants you home," Julius said.

As family and friends fan out into nearby neighborhoods to knock on doors, they say they feel like it's a race against time as anxiety and uncertainty fit in.

"Cion, if you see this, come on home, man. Come on home," Julius said.

Cion used to live in Henrico County on Delmont Street. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Kenbridge Crime Solvers at (434) 696-3100.