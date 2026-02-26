Cinderella Dreams gives free prom attire to Virginia teens in need

RICHMOND, Va. — For 20 years, Cinderella Dreams has been giving teenagers who need a helping hand the tools to make prom night special.

With help from Puritan Cleaners, the organization hands out dresses, shoes, makeup, and jewelry to give girls a night to remember.

At a dress-sorting event Wednesday night, volunteer Ellie Kutz said the program ensures that not being able to spend hundreds of dollars doesn't mean missing out on the experience.

"It's like a stressful situation to like, you have to go to this dance, otherwise people will judge you and be like, Why didn't you go to prom? It's because I didn't have a dress, or you get a dress and it's not what you wanted, and the night turns out to be not what you wanted, because you're thinking about your dress the entire night, versus, if you come here, then you can pick out whatever dress you want, and it's not a concern for you anymore," Kutz said.

For more information on how to help Cinderella Dreams, visit cinderelladreamsrva.org.

