'Armed and dangerous' driver wanted for attempted murder in Hanover road rage

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A driver is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Labor Day road rage shooting in Hanover County, according to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Nicholas Chivily is believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575.

Investigators believe Chivily is in the Goochland area and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

"Deputies responded to the area of Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road [on September 5] in reference to a road rage incident where shots were fired," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in an email earlier this month. "Once on scene, deputies met with the victim and observed damage to their vehicle from apparent multiple gunshots."

Chivily is currently wanted for:

Attempted murder

Shooting from a vehicle

shooting at an occupied vehicle

Possession of a firearm after being voluntarily committed

Vandalism



Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.