Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators in Hanover are working to identify the people involved in a Labor Day road rage shooting.

"Deputies responded to the area of Mountain Road and Overhill Lake Road in reference to a road rage incident where shots were fired," a Hanover Sheriff's spokesperson wrote in an email about the Monday afternoon incident. "Once on scene, deputies met with the victim and observed damage to their vehicle from apparent multiple gunshots."

No one was hurt in the incident, investigators said.

The suspect's vehicle was described by sheriff's investigators as a 1990s model Dodge pickup.

Hanover Sheriff's Office Hanover sheriff's deputies are investigating a road rage shooting near Mountain and Overhill Lake road.

"At the time of this incident, there was a motorcycle in the bed of the pickup," the email continued. "At least two individuals occupied the vehicle."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.