Victim in Richmond Highway homicide identified

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Richmond Highway on Monday night.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Barnes, 26, of Richmond.

On Monday just after 7 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 700 block of Richmond Highway for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man, now identified as Barnes, down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

